Yeddyurappa skips national executive meet, returns to Bengaluru

Posted By:
    Bengaluru, Sep 8: The Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa returned to Bengaluru amid party National Executive meeting in New Delhi. Yeddyurappa's move is said to be beginning of new political developments in the state. BSY's sudden decision to t skip the most important meeting has raised many questions in the political circle.

    B S Yeddyurappa
    According to reports, discontent is on the rise in the current Congress-JDS government. The BJP has contacted 13 Congress MLAs and Yeddyurappa is set to discuss with rebel MLAs. The recent power tussle between Jarakiholi brothers and Lakshmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi district give credence to such claims.

    However, Yeddyurappa's supporters deny such claims. They said BSY is Bengaluru to meet Swamiji and will return to Delhi tomorrow. But that explanation is far from reality as meeting Swamiji not so important than the most important party meeting.

    The BJP preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in five states is expected to feature prominently at a two-day meeting of the party's national executive meet. The national executive meeting will be preceded by a separate closed-door deliberation of BJP's national office bearers and state presidents today.

