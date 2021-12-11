Year 2021: From celebrities to politicians, here is the list of notable deaths in 2021

Year 2021: How many foreign trips did PM Narendra Modi go in this year?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 12: After a 15-month break, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first foreign trip to Bangladesh to attend the 50th Independence Day anniversary of the neighbouring country. Over the years, his foreign tours have become a matter of debate as the opposition parties have criticised him for spending people's money on his abroad trips.

So, how many tours have the Prime Minister of India has gone in the second wave of Covid-hit 2021?

2-day Foreign Trip After 15 Months

At the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a two-day trip to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March. He joined the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The visit symbolised the partnership of half-a-century between India and Bangladesh that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region.

The two Prime Ministers had discussions on several topics including 'Water Resource Cooperation', better connectivity, for mutual prosperity, trade, urgent need for up-gradation of infrastructure and facilities of the Land Customs Stations (LCSs) / Land Ports in a coordinated manner to facilitate trade between the two countries, cooperation in the education sector, public health, border management and security cooperation, new areas of cooperation, etc.

PM's Visit to United Nations & United States

Prime Minister visited the US on a three-day trip between September 22 and September 25 to attend the General debate of the United Nations General Assembly and to participate in QUAD Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Joe Biden, President of the United States, Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan and CEOs of some companies in Washington D.C. He also participated in the first in-person QUAD leaders' summit at the White House. Prime Minister addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the around 65 hours he spent in the country, as per the government sources. He also had four long meetings in flights with officials on the way to and back from the US, they added.

Modi at G20 Rome summit and the Vatican

PM Modi attended the G20 Rome Summit held on October 30 and 31 which had the participation of the leaders of the world's economic powerhouses, the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

PM Narendra Modi not only met world leaders but also called on Pope Francis in the Vatican and invited him to visit India.

PM Visits Glasgow to Attend 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on 31 October, PM Modi departed for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). He participated in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on 1-2 November 2021 along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world.

Lesser Trips in 2021

Compared to his previous years (except for 2020), PM Modi has gone on a lead number of trips this year. In 2021, he visited six countries in his five foreign trips. However, the leader had numerous of virtual meetings.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 15:56 [IST]