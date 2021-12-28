Year 2021: Here are the major disasters that struck India in this year

The year 2021 will end in just a few days. While people battled the pandemic on one side, natural calamities brought misery to their lives in several parts of the country. Thousands of lives were lost apart from thousands of crores of damages to individuals and the government.

Here are the major disasters that struck India in 2021:

Shivamogga Explosion

A truck carrying sticks of blasting gelatin exploded at a boulder-crushing facility in Abbalagere in Shivamogga district in Karnataka at around 10:30 pm on 21 January 2021. The tremors caused by the explosion were felt in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davanagere districts. Eight people were killed in the incident. Eyewitnesses reported broken window panes and cracked roads. The tremors were initially mistaken for an earthquake, but geologists ruled out the possibility.

Sidhi Bus Accident

A bus carrying about 62 people, driving from Sidhi to Satna, crashed into a canal, located near the city of Satna on 16 February 2021. It fell into the canal after the driver lost control over it. At least 51 people died in the accident, either from the initial crash, or from drowning and seven were rescued after the bus fell near Patna village in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

Uttarakhand Flood

The 2021 Uttarakhand flood, also known as the Chamoli disaster, began on 7 February 2021 in the environs of the Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand. It was caused by a large rock and ice avalanche consisting of material dislodged from Ronti peak.

It caused flooding in the Chamoli district, most notably in the Rishiganga river, the Dhauliganga river, and in turn the Alaknanda-the major headstream of the Ganges . The disaster left over 200 killed or missing. Most were workers at the Tapovan dam site. At least 70 people died and 206 went missing.

Among the places most severely hit by the floods are Joshimath, Rini, Nanda Devi National Park, Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant and Sridhar.

Fire breaks out in Covid hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch

Eighteen people died after a fire broke out at Bharuch Welfare Hospital on Bharuch-Jambusar road in May. The fire broke out in the trust-run hospital around 12.35 am due to a short-circuit in the Covid ward which soon spread to the ICU.

Cyclone Tauktae

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae was a powerful, deadly and damaging tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea that brought heavy rainfall and flash floods to areas along the coast of Kerala and on Lakshadweep. There were reports of heavy rain in the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. Tauktae resulted in at least 169 deaths and left another 81 people missing. The storm displaced over 200,000 people in Gujarat. The cyclone also caused widespread infrastructure and agricultural damage to the western coast of India.

Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas was a relatively strong and very damaging tropical cyclone that made landfall in Odisha and brought significant impacts to West Bengal during late May 2021.

20 people across India and Bangladesh died due to Yaas. The total damages in West Bengal, the most heavily impacted Indian state from Yaas, were estimated to be around Rs 20 thousand crore. The cyclone also caused an estimated ₹610 crore in damage in Odisha.[

2021 Maharashtra floods

A series of floods took place across Maharashtra in the year. As of 28 July, around 251 people died and over 100 are still missing due to floods and landslides. Thirteen districts were affected in western Maharashtra.

Rain and Flash Flood in South India

At least 26 people were killed in flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in the southern Indian state of Kerala over the weekend. Kottayam and Idukki are two of the worst affected districts in the state, where days of heavy rainfall caused deadly landslides.

As many as 17 people died in Tamil Nadu in the last five days due to rain-related incidents.

In Andhra Pradesh, 44 people lost their lives due to flood caused by the unprecedented rain in the state in November. According to the statement issued by the state government, a total of 1990 villages in 119 mandals of four districts - Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Nellore - were affected by the floods, of which 211 villages were completely inundated causing a death toll of 44 people and while 16 are still missing.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 16:40 [IST]