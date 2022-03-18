Why Akhilesh joined hands with his uncle for UP polls

EVMs were marked for training of officials for counting duty, clarifies EC on Akhilesh Yadav's allegation

Capable of reducing BJP’s seats, Akhilesh in first comments after UP defeat

Yadavs unite to celebrate Holi after 5 years in Saifai

India

oi-Prakash KL

Etawah (UP), Mar 18: The Yadavs came together to celebrate Holi at their native village Saifai on Friday. After five years, the family celebrated the festival while extending Holi greetings to the people and party workers.

Following the tensions between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, who was then in SP and now in his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. With the two leaders sorting out their differences, the entire family came together to play Holi, according to former MP and senior party leader Ram Singh Shakya, PTI report claims.

The report further says that a huge pandal was set for the festival at the Saifai festival ground and the family played Holi with flowers. Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Dr Ram Gopal Yadav, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were seen sitting together on the dais.

In the recently-concluded polls, SP won 111 seats in the 403-member assembly.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 20:04 [IST]