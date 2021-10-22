YouTube
    WTO director general calls on PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 22: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

    The PMO posted a picture of their meeting.

    Iweala had earlier tweeted, "Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines! Delighted to note that vaccine exports to low income countries have resumed! Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @mansukhmandviya and the Indian people!"

    X