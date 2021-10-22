For Quick Alerts
WTO director general calls on PM Modi
India
New Delhi, Oct 22: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines! Delighted to note that vaccine exports to low income countries have resumed! Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @mansukhmandviya and the Indian people!— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) October 21, 2021
The PMO posted a picture of their meeting.
