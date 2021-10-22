WTO director general calls on PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: Here are the major highlights from his speech

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 22: World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines! Delighted to note that vaccine exports to low income countries have resumed! Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @mansukhmandviya and the Indian people! — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) October 21, 2021

The PMO posted a picture of their meeting.

Iweala had earlier tweeted, "Happy to be in Delhi when India reaches the one billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccines! Delighted to note that vaccine exports to low income countries have resumed! Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @mansukhmandviya and the Indian people!"