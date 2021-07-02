World UFO Day 2021: What is a UFO? Who started it and when is it celebrated?

UFO spotted in North Carolina's outer banks: Are they real? Was it aliens?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 02: World UFO Day 2021 is an awareness day for people to gather together and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects. The day is celebrated by some on June 24, and others on July 2.

June 24 is the date that aviator Kenneth Arnold reported what is generally considered to be the first widely reported unidentified flying object sighting in the United States, while July 2 commemorates the supposed UFO crash in the 1947 Roswell incident.

The stated goal of the July 2 celebration is to raise awareness of "the undoubted existence of UFOs" and to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings.

How to celebrate World UFO Day

There are many ways to be aware of this day like watching ufo movies, talking with your friends about the possibility of UFOs or alien life.

Some of the top 20th-century UFO accounts include:

Foo Fighters: during the 1940s over the world war theaters small metallic spears and colorful balls of light were seen and even photographed by bomber crews throughout World War II.

Roswell: Ron as well as one of the most talked about cases in New Mexico as onlookers described the crash of an unidentified flying object.

The Phoenix lights: in 1997 thousands of people saw V-shaped patterns in the sky for space of around 300 miles from the Nevada line.

There are new reports coming in nearly every year including mass UFO sightings in Houston Texas and Colorado sightings as early as October of 2014.

With so many instances occurring around the world user phenomena that we need to understand. Until more spending and research goes into the identification of these cases we may simply be left with more questions as to what the nature of a UFO is.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 13:35 [IST]