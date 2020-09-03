World now needs human-centric development approach: PM Modi at USISPF

New Delhi, Sep 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a global pandemic has impacted everyone.The situation situation demands a fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric.

Delivering the key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), PM Modi said that when 2020 began nobody imagined how this pandemic would pan out.

"When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric," the PM said.

Talking about the Covid-19 death rate in India, the PM said that it was one of the lowest per million in the world.

"India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising," said PM Modi at the summit.

"Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier. Despite local needs, India did not shy away from global responsibilities and ensure constant supply of medicines to the world," he said.

"For challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old,"the prime minister said.

"While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up our capacities, securing the poor, future proofing our citizens," he said.

"This pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now also looking for reliability and policy stability, he durther added.