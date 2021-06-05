World Environment Day: Until 7 years back ethanol was rarely discussed says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi released the Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025 at an event organised to mark World Environment Day.

While launching the report, the PM said that until 7 to 8 years back, ethanol was rarely discussed in the country. PM Modi also launched a pilot project of E100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune. He also interacted with farmers and discussed their experiences as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed Biogas Programmes.

The programme was organised bythe Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The theme for this year's event is 'promotion of biofuels for better environment'.

To commemorate World Environment Day, Government of India is releasing E-20 Notification directing Oil Companies to sell ethanol blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20% from 1st April 2023; and BIS Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15. These efforts will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025 .

Roadmap for ethanol blending: