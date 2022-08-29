YouTube
    Working with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphone, says Mukesh Ambani

    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 29: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced partnership with Qualcomm.

    Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud.

    It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.

    ''We are privileged to have the world's leading tech cos as partners in our 'Made in India' 5G collaboration viz. Meta, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and Cisco. Today, I announce an exciting partnership with Qualcomm,'' Mukesh Ambani said.

    <strong>Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali in key cities, says Mukesh Ambani</strong> Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali in key cities, says Mukesh Ambani

    Among key announcements so far, Reliance Jio 5G launch is set by Diwali in the four metros and a pan India launch is targeted to be completed by next year-end. Ambani also said that RIL has added 2.32 lakh jobs with Reliance Retail becoming one of the largest employers in the country.

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 15:12 [IST]
