'Working to open up economy': PM Modi after marathon meet with CMs

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 11: The Centre is looking into ways to "open up the economy", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after marathon session with chief ministers of all states held to focus on life after May 17.

"Chief Ministers appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister in the country's fight against COVID-19 and also highlighted the need to strengthen the medical and health infrastructure in the country," said a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi thanked the Chief Ministers for their proactive role in the country's fight against COVID-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grass root level experience

The prime miniter also requested all the chief ministers to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states.

"I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of lockdown," he said.

Meanwhile, five states including Punjab and Assam have asked for an extension of the lockdown. Others, like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, asked that rail and air traffic not be started yet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, engaged in a tussle with the Centre, accused it of discrimination and playing politics.