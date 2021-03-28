Work from home, focus on institutional quarantine: Uddhav mulls 'lockdown-like' plan for Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP delegation to meet Guv on Mar 24 over prevailing law & order situation in state

Mumbai, Mar 28: Amid soaring cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has told the administration to plan for a 'lockdown-like situation' as covid norms are not being followed strictly by the people.

In a meeting held with the chief minster, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials, members of the task force expressed apprehension that the state might report 40,000 fresh cases in the next 24 hours, it said.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed health infrastructure including availability of beds, oxygen, medicines etc. in the state to treat COVID-19 patients.

The task force then recommended that the state government implement measures like a stricter lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus positive cases.

The chief minister then asked officials to prepare a detailed plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy of the state, the release said.

"There should not be any kind of confusion among the people once a lockdown is announced," the CM is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, night curfew will be imposed in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

'I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients,' Thackeray was quoted as saying.

He asked officials to ensure availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths, highest this year, besides 35,726 new cases of infections.

The state added over one lakh cases in four days.