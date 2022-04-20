Wordle 291 Answer for April 6: Check these hints and clues here

Wordle 305 answer for today: Check Wordle hints, clues and solution for April 20

Are you a word games master? Then this game is a must for you. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all players attempting to guess the same word. The mechanics are nearly identical to the 1955 pen-and-paper game Jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo.

Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with feedback given for each guess in the form of colored tiles indicating when letters match or occupy the correct position.

This article will guide you to solve the Wordle 20th April using simple tricks.

How to play?

Every day, a five-letter word is chosen which players aim to guess within six tries.

After every guess, each letter is marked as either green, yellow or gray: green indicates that letter is correct and in the correct position, yellow means it is in the answer but not in the right position, while gray indicates it is not in the answer at all.

Multiple instances of the same letter in a guess, such as the "o"s in "robot", will be colored green or yellow only if the letter also appears multiple times in the answer; otherwise, excess repeating letters will be colored gray.

The game has a "hard mode" option, which requires players to include letters marked as green and yellow in subsequent guesses.

The daily word is the same for everyone. The game also has a dark theme as well as a high-contrast theme for colorblind accessibility, which changes the color scheme from green and yellow to orange and blue.

You might observe this word generally with the prefixes like "pre-" or "post-" than on its own. Wordle today's answer also has double letters used in it, and it ends with an L.

Wordle 305 for 20 April 2022: Hints and clues

Let's take a look at a few hints that can help to find the answer for Wordle 305:

The word has 2 vowels

No letter is repeating

The word ends with a vowel

It's a noun

The word starts with 'C'

What is the answer to Wordle 305- 20th April?

So if you are ready to know the answer to the Wordle of the day, it's 'CARGO'.

About Wordle:

Wordle is a web-based word game created and developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022.

Wardle initially created the game for himself and his partner to play, eventually making it public in October 2021. The game gained a large amount of popularity in December 2021 after Wardle added the ability for players to copy their daily results as emoji squares, which were widely shared on Twitter.

See you tomorrow for more brain-twisters!

