    Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat: Kapil Mishra

    New Delhi, Feb 10: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying that it shouldn't be surprising if Kejriwal loses election from the New Delhi seat.

    "The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from New Delhi constituency," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

    Mishra questioned Kejriwal for raising questions on the working of the Election Commission over a delay in the announcement of final polls percentage.

    "It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the EC and EVMs. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital," he said.

    BJP candidate Sunil Yadav is fighting against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

    "Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda and the entire organisation for reposing their faith in me. Kejriwal will lose New Delhi, that is for sure. If I lose, I will never contest another election and will associate myself only with organisational work," he tweeted.

    "Arvind Kejriwal knows he is losing his election that is why he has started preparing the ground to blame EVMs on February 11," he said in another tweet.

    The counting for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will take place on Tuesday.

    kapil mishra arvind kejriwal delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 19:16 [IST]
    X