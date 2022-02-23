Won't be scared, we will fight and win, says NCP leader Nawab Malik after arrest

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 23: NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The ED officials said that Malik was not cooperating in the questioning.

    Wont be scared, we will fight and win, says NCP leader Nawab Malik after arrest

    "Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," said Nawab Malik after being arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

    The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.

    His party said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 am.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 16:17 [IST]
    X