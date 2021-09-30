Won’t be humilitated: Will not join BJP, but will quit Congress says Captain Singh

New Delhi, Sep 30: Rejecting speculations that he would be joining the BJP, Captain Amarinder Singh said he would be quitting Congress.

Speaking to NDTV, Captain Singh said that so far he is in the Congress, but added that he would not continue to do so. I will not be treated in this matter. "I have not resigned from the Congress yet but I will resign. I am not one of those who decide on a split second. One has to think of various pros and cons before making a decision. But I can tell you I am not going to stay with the Congress. I am not going to join BJP also," Captain Singh said.

A day after he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Following the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief, Captain Singh had said that he was not a stable man fit for a border state. He had also raised fears of unrest in Punjab and added that it could have an impact on the country's security.

Singh following his meeting with Shah said that he discussed the agri laws, which led to the farmers protesting. There are also speculations galore that Singh may join the BJP.

Meanwhile several senior Congress leaders such as Kamal Nath and Ambika Soni have tried to reach out to Singh and pacify him to change his decision. Some of Captain Singh's loyalists have been inducted into the Punjab Cabinet headed by Charanjit Singh Channi.

