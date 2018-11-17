Women cry rape to get back at ex-boyfriends: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 17: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has courted a controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, with the Congress condemning the statement, saying the state government's "anti-women mindset" was exposed.

At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said, "The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased.

"The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue)... an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable.

"Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Surjewala tweeted.

Notably, a report tabled in the Haryana assembly recently showed a 47% increase in rape cases and an over 100% spike in kidnapping of women across the state since 2014-15. The data also revealed a 26% increase in molestation cases over the last four years.

PTI