Woman who assisted police to raid illegal liquor outlets thrashed in Delhi

A woman who assisted the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the police to raid illegal liquor vends in outer Delhi area was thrashed by a group of people.

The 33-year-old woman, Praveen, had on Wednesday led DCW members and police to illegal liquor outlets at JJ Cluster in Narela.

Praveen, a member of Nasha Mukti Panchayat, was thrashed by a group, led by a woman named Asha, on Thursday. Reports say that Praveen was brutally thrashed with sticks and rods.

Apparently, 350 bottles of liquor were found at the residence of Asha during the raids. The police have so far arrested four persons in connection with this case.

Praveen is now admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the entire incident as "shameful" and "shocking". Kejriwal has also reportedly urged the LG to intervene in the matter and act against the police for not being able to protect Praveen.

OneIndia News