Woman creates ruckus on flight: The end result is she is duct taped

    While flying always abide by the rules or else the strictest of action can be taken against you. Here is a case in which a lady created a nuisance on an American Airlines flight from Texas to North Carolina and was immediately punished by the crew.

    The video of has now gone viral in which the woman is seen duct taped to her seat after she allegedly tried to open the plane door midway through the flight. Reports said that the lady had a mental breakdown as the flight had been delayed by an hour. She even got up from her seat and tried opening the pressurised door in a bid to get out.

    The crew tried to calm the woman down, but it got out of hand when she tried biting and scratching some of the attendants, while screaming that she wanted to get off the flight.

    Finally the crew restrained the woman with the help of duct tapes and the flight landed at its destination.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 15:56 [IST]
