Takes a lot of heart to walk after a heart surgery: This toddler nails it in this video

Woman creates ruckus on flight: The end result is she is duct taped

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

While flying always abide by the rules or else the strictest of action can be taken against you. Here is a case in which a lady created a nuisance on an American Airlines flight from Texas to North Carolina and was immediately punished by the crew.

The video of has now gone viral in which the woman is seen duct taped to her seat after she allegedly tried to open the plane door midway through the flight. Reports said that the lady had a mental breakdown as the flight had been delayed by an hour. She even got up from her seat and tried opening the pressurised door in a bid to get out.

American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after trying to open aircraft door midflight. Video by lol.ariee https://t.co/4Awon2l0cz pic.twitter.com/wAMM8FDE0a — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 11, 2021

The crew tried to calm the woman down, but it got out of hand when she tried biting and scratching some of the attendants, while screaming that she wanted to get off the flight.

Slapped by 'BJP people': Video of UP police officer pleading with seniors goes viral

Finally the crew restrained the woman with the help of duct tapes and the flight landed at its destination.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 15:56 [IST]