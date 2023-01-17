'Why not focus on UK ex PM Churchill instead'? Indians lash out at BBC's new series on PM Modi

Without expecting votes in return, reach out to Muslims: PM Modi to BJP workers

India

oi-Prakash KL

PM suggested party workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back-burner, the sources said.

New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the party leaders to reach out to the minorities, including Muslims, without expecting votes. He made these remarks at his valedictory address at the two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital on Tuesday.

In his speech at the two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital, PM Modi spoke about areas where the party needs to be strengthened ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The PM stressed on reaching out to people of all religions while asking the leaders to visit universities and churches, sources informed news agency ANI. "PM called upon BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return," the news agency quoted sources as saying.

The PM reminded the party workers that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and asked party members to serve every section with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the country in every aspect, PTI reported.

Cautioned Against "Overconfidence"

PM Modi cautioned the party against any sense of "overconfidence" and cited the example of the BJP's loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. He was then a key minder of the BJP's organisational affairs in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, emphasised on reaching out to all sections of society and said his speech was not of a political leader but of a statesman underlining that kept the nation above the party.

The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socioeconomic conditions," Modi told the executive, he said.

Fadnavis said Modi also advised the party to conduct special programmes of its different 'morchas', especially in border villages so that it can connect with people there more and ensue that the government's developmental schemes reach them. "The prime minister's speech was inspirational. It guided us as well as showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to dedicate every moment of our life to advance the country's development. Only by converting the 'amrit kaal' into 'kartavya kaal', the country can be taken forward," the Maharashtra leader said.

Emphasising on environmental conservation, PM Modi instructed party workers that on lines of "Beti Bachao" campaign they have to start "Dharti Bachao" (save earth) campaign, Fadnavis said adding that the Prime Minister underlined the need to reduce dependency on fertilisers.

PM Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and asked party members to connect with different cultures. "Only those who take a pledge go on to create history. The BJP has to take a pledge and also to create history," he said.

Avoid Making Unnecessary Comments

He also suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back-burner, the sources informed PTI. This remark comes at a time when Bollywood film 'Pathaan' has come under attack from a few BJP leaders.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had called for the boycott of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film.