With US warship mock targets in Xinjiang, China sends another message to Taiwan

New Delhi, Nov 09: The Chinese PLA has constructed missile targets in the shape American super carriers and destroyers in the Xinjiang desert, a November 7 report in the United States Naval Institute News said.

This comes a month after China violated the Taiwan air defence identification zone with around 56 fighters and nuclear bombers. This new development clearly shows China's intent of integrating democratic Taiwan with main Communist China.

President Xi Jinping has made it clear that China will not give up on the core interest 'Taiwan' at any cost.

The report said that China has been practising on the structures in the shape of American aircraft carriers and other warships. The complex has been constructed in the Talamakan desert in Southwest Xinjiang province.

Two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are also part of the target range, the report added. Further the report said that the facility shows signs of a sophisticated instrumental target range.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin however said that he had no information about the images. I am not aware of the situation you mentioned, he also said. Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby said that the US continues to be concerned by China's increasingly coercive behaviour in he Indo-Pacific region.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 11:41 [IST]