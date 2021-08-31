With US leaving Taliban pins letters on doors with surrender or die message

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 31: With the US completely pulling out of Afghanistan, the Taliban are conducting door-to-door searches looking for people who helped the Americans and allied forces.

    Reports say that they are pinning letter to the doors asking people to attend a Taliban convened court where their punishments would be announced. Daily Mail reported that the letters warn that failure to attend the court would result in death penalty.

    One of them whose construction company helped the UK Military build roads in Helmand said he is hiding because he does not want to die. He told the Daily Mail that the letter which was pinned to the door was stamped by the Taliban.

    Another person said he was branded as a spy of the infidel. These persons said that they had tried to get out of Kabul but could not do so due to the rush.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:48 [IST]
