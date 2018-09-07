With terrorists recruiting on the dark net, here is what the agencies are doing

New Delhi, Sep 7: Paving the way for better security, the agencies would not get a new software to dig deeper into the social media whose criminal record is not available in the police database.

The move comes in the wake of a huge threat looming in the form of cyber crimes. In fact cyber crime is one of the biggest challenges for the security establishment. This new software would also come in handy since the security agencies have detected that terrorists have been using the dark net to recruit operatives.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that for the first time they have created a cyber security division in the home ministry.

Also Read | International legal framework needed for cyber space to deal with cyber crime across the globe

Inaugurating a three-day Defence and Homeland Security Expo and Conference 2018, organised by the PHD Chamber, Singh said the utility of drones in ensuring security has been found to be necessary and the GoI will soon bring out a policy on their comprehensive usage in the country.

"I am fully confident that drones will be very useful for our security forces. I have seen their capabilities and utility in the conduct of anti-naxal operations," he said.

The home minister then talked about the "new tech-edge" that the country's security agencies are looking to procure.

Tracking criminals:

"We can track criminals through the CCTV cameras. But at times, it is very difficult to identify and recognise them. We are trying that face recognition technology is better improved so that if a criminal is not identified by CCTV cameras, there should be a technology to get his face recognised. This is what we are trying."

"We are also trying that if there is no information about them (criminals) in the CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking network system), we should have such software that can dig into the social media network and collate information about such elements," the home minister said.

Also Read | Indian Military to set up Defence Cyber Academy

Singh said apart from these challenges faced by security agencies and forces under his ministry's command, ensuring effective security of India's over 15,000-km land border and more than 7,000-km sea border was also very essential.

He said he will soon inaugurate a pilot project for laser-fencing border security in Jammu.

"We are testing similar laser fences, radars and non-physical barriers at other border locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Assam. The country's borders need to be effectively secured," the home minister said.

Lauding the security forces and agencies, he said it was an achievement that there has "not been even one major incident of terrorism in the country" in the past four years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Terror still the biggest challenge:

"Organised crime and terrorism are the biggest challenges for us. We know that these elements are using new technology and sophisticated weapons."

"That is why, technical upgrade and modernisation of the central and state police forces is necessary and these two should go together," he said.

Singh said his ministry has simplified the purchasing procedures for equipment, weapons and gadgets for the security forces and "now it is a two-tier system as compared to the previous three-tier task."

"If it requires that we will have to delegate more financial powers to the chiefs of the security forces, we will do that too," Singh said.

He assured that the CCTNS, a comprehensive national computer-based police database, will be "effectively launched" across the country.

At the conclusion of his speech, the home minister promised the defence manufacturing industry he will soon hold discussions with Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu about difficulties faced by them in obtaining production licenses.

"I will see to it that it is simplified and streamlined," he said.