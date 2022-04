With my old friend…: Navjot Singh Sidhu posts photo with Prashant Kishor

Final Congress meet on whether Kishor would be part of party or not

New Delhi, Apr 26: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday shared an image with the election strategist, calling him an 'old friend'.

"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK ... Old wine, Old gold & Old friends still the best !!!", he posted.

Earlier, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

Kishor was asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join the party and be a part of the Empowered Action Group-2024 and take care of its election strategy for upcoming polls.

Kishor had made a detailed presentation before top Congress leaders, which was discussed at length by senior leadership of the party, after which an offer was made to him.

Within a few minutes of the Congress saying that Kishor has declined the offer, he took to Twitter and said the party needs a collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor said in a tweet.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated upon during the last week.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 18:53 [IST]