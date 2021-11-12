With eye on Uttar Pradesh elections, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi today

Amit Shah to visit Varanasi twice this month: Poll strategy likely on anvil

New Delhi, Nov 12: With an eye on the Uttar Pradesh election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state on Friday. He will be taking part in a few events and meeting party workers during his two-day trip.

He has plans to meet 700 party workers in Varanasi to discuss election strategies on the first day of its two-day trip. The meeting will have the participation of in-charges of 403 constituencies, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, district-level leaders and regional unit presidents, national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, state election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among many other functionaries.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to lay a foundation stone for Azamgarh State University, the Lok Sabha constituency of opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. He will be holding a rally here.

On Saturday, Shah will be inaugurating Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.

Shah will also inaugurate the Khel Mahakumbh in Basti district, organised by MP Harish Dwivedi before heading for CM Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur.

Amit Shah is considered the architect of the BJP's turnaround in Uttar Pradesh. After taking in-charge of the 2014 elections, the party won 73 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 seats. Three years later, the party came to power in the state as the saffron party with its allies won 325 seats in the 403-member state assembly.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:18 [IST]