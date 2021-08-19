With a Taliban takeover, what is the JeM demanding in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Aug 19: There is no denying the fact that the fighters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad played a major role in the Taliban's fight to take over Afghanistan.

Deobandi is a common ideology that the JeM and Taliban share and now the terror group responsible for the Parliament and Ballot strikes in India are demanding land in Afghanistan.

With the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and JeM playing a crucial role in Afghansitan, it must be noted that there are at least a 1,000 of their fighters who co-exist with the Taliban. The worry for India is that these two terror groups are the ISI's most important proxies, which have over the years targeted India.

Afghanistan has been a happy hunting ground for both these terror groups. These groups have very often regrouped on the soil of Afghanistan and this is would be a concern for India.

While the Taliban has made assurances that it would not let its soil be used as safe havens for terror groups, the question is how much can it be trusted. The Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the JeM have their primary interests in Jammu and Kashmir. National security watchers tell OneIndia that the worry is that the Taliban would let Afghanistan used by these groups who have their main interests in the Valley.

Abhinav Pandya, a Cornell University graduate in public affairs and a policy analyst specialising in counterterrorism tells OneIndia that these developments are going to be tough for India. The motivation and passion following the victory of the Taliban will play out in India as well. There are many within the country who are happy with this victory and we have seen statements to this effect as well, Pandya who also has written for the Vivekananda International Foundation(VIF) says.

Pandya also adds that some of the radical and more fundamentalist factions like the Deobandis and Wahhabis will draw inspiration from the victory of the Taliban and are likely to join terror groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba. One must also make a note of the fact that these are also trying to provoke and incite the Indian Muslims by spreading a false narrative of the policies made by the Narendra Modi government.

He also adds that terrorism in Kashmir was largely localised. Now with this Taliban victory, they would become the international players. China will use the Taliban to keep us boxed up in Kashmir and not focus elsewhere, he also adds.

On whether Taliban will continue treat Kashmir as India's internal issue, Pandya says that he does not buy this. The Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and other groups share the same ideology as the Taliban does. Hence they will try and interfere. I am not saying that they would have a clear run in India as we are capable of fighting them. It is time we make a very strong statement against them, Pandya adds.

