    With a 0.5% strike rate, how the Congress tumbled in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Congress probably put up its worst show in Uttar Pradesh. Going by the numbers, it becomes clear that every strategy by the party failed miserably and the grand old party registered one of its lowest scores in the all important state of Uttar Pradesh.

    A deserted UP Congress office, during the counting day of Assembly polls, in Lucknow
    A deserted UP Congress office, during the counting day of Assembly polls, in Lucknow.PTI Photo

    In 2017, the Congress won six seats and this year it was just two. Even the vote share dropped to 2.4 per cent in comparison to the 6.1 per cent in the previous elections. These numbers indicate that the strike rate of the Congress was just 0.5 per cent. The party contested on 399 of the 403 seats.

    The campaign by the Gandhis could not even manage a decent showing in their bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi.

    Ajay Lallu, there Congress president and two time MLA from Tamkuhi Raj too was unable to save his seat and ended up third. Lallu bagged 30,000 votes when compared to the 1.15 lakh votes won by BJP-Nishad Party candidate, Asim Kumar.

    Ahead of the elections, the Congress launched the ladki hun, lad sakti hun campaign. While it did make headlines, in reality one one woman candidate from the Congress, Aradhana Mishra Mona won. In all the Congress had fielded 159 women candidates.

    The second winner for the Congress was Virendra Chaudhary from the Pharenda seat. He defeated the BJP's Bajrang Bahadur Singh by just 1,078 votes.

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 congress

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
