With 88.13 lakh, India achieves highest ever COVID-19 vaccination in single day

New Delhi, Aug 17: India has administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses.Yesterday will go down in the history of the world''s #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations."

Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Besides, the ministry said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a furtherÂ 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 55,11,51,992Â doses, according to the data available at 8 AM.

More 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with states,UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 13:21 [IST]