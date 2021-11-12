With 8 new routes from PoK, Pakistan’s ISI plans massive infiltration bid

Will be taken up at highest level: India on unprovoked killing of fisherman by Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 12: The notorious terrorist, Ali Babar who was arrested by the Indian Army from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September revealed during his interrogation that more infiltration bids will be made from Pakistan with the help of the ISI.

His revelations come in the backdrop of the Intelligence Bureau stating that there will be many more infiltration bids made by Pakistani terrorists in the days to come. An IB official tells OneIndia that Pakistan will attempt to infiltrate more of its terrorists into the Valley.

They would want the local terrorists to continue targeting civilians, while those from Pakistan would undertake the bigger operations. The ISI has drawn up a two pronged plan in this regard so that the civilians live in fear and the security agencies are constantly engaged, the official cited above said.

The Intelligence also picked up inputs regarding a meeting of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad that was held at Chelabandi in Muzaffarabad. During the meeting the terror bosses along with the handlers discussed new plans to ramp up infiltrations into the Valley. In the backdrop of this meeting the border forces are keeping a close watch on 8 new routes that were identified by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and JeM.

It was learnt that all these new routes originated from Kotkotera, Nali, Kuiretta, Goi and Tarkundi Dabasi in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Some of these routes were used by the terrorists who are engaged in an encounter taking place in the forests of Poonch for the past month.

Estimates showed that there were ten terrorists who had infiltrated over the past couple of months.

They then sent up a base in the forests. It was during a search operation that the Army learnt about them, following which a bloody encounter was launched.

In the ongoing Poonch encounter, the role of the retired army personnel has come to light. A specific team has been put in place to particularly train and then guide the terrorists. infiltrated from Pakistan into the jungles over the past three months. While the patrolling and the security measures along the border with Pakistan has been very high, these terrorists managed to infiltrate as they came in, in smaller numbers and not as an entire group. This may have helped them dodge the security agencies, officials say.

