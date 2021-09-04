No major terror attack in India since PM Modi became PM, says Rajnath; calls it major achievement

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a stellar approval rating of 70 per cent, which is the highest among 13 global leaders polled, reveals a data firm tracking the approval ratings of world leaders.

Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 70% people approve of Modi while 25% disapprove. This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25%



*Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stood second with 64 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi bagged the top three with 63 per cent.

According to Morning Consult's survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval rating was 52 per cent while it US President Joe Biden enjoys an approval rating of 41 per cent.

This has come barely two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, which will be celebrated as Seva and Samarpan by the BJP workers. The day also marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s "two decades in public service".

On this occasion, the party has also asked that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country saying that they are committing themselves to public service.

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 23:04 [IST]