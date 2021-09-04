YouTube
    PM Modi's approval ratings stay high at 70%

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a stellar approval rating of 70 per cent, which is the highest among 13 global leaders polled, reveals a data firm tracking the approval ratings of world leaders.

    Narendra Modi

    Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 70% people approve of Modi while 25% disapprove. This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stood second with 64 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi bagged the top three with 63 per cent.

    According to Morning Consult's survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval rating was 52 per cent while it US President Joe Biden enjoys an approval rating of 41 per cent.

    • Narendra Modi: 70%
    • López Obrador: 64%
    • Mario Draghi: 63%
    • Angela Merkel: 52%
    • Joe Biden: 48%
    • Scott Morrison: 48%
    • Justin Trudeau: 45%
    • Boris Johnson: 41%
    • Jair Bolsonaro: 39%
    • Moon Jae-In: 38%
    • Pedro Sánchez: 35%
    • Emanuel Macron: 34%
    • Yoshihide Suga: 25%

    This has come barely two weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, which will be celebrated as Seva and Samarpan by the BJP workers. The day also marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s "two decades in public service".

    On this occasion, the party has also asked that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country saying that they are committing themselves to public service.

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 23:04 [IST]
