    With 6 rape cases everyday, Delhi's overall crime rate rises from previous year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: National capital registers at least six rape and seven molestation cases on daily basis, a police crime report has shown the substantial increasing number of crimes against women.

    More than 1,100 rape cases have been registered in Delhi so far this year. As many as 1,480 cases of molestation and assault were registered from January to July 15, as per police data.

    With 6 rape cases everyday, Delhis overall crime rate rises from previous year
    Representational Image

    In 2021, 1,033 women had to face the heinous crime till the same period. Comparing this year's data with that of 2021, there has been an increase of 6.48 per cent.

    According to news agency IANS, nearly 2,200 women have been kidnapped in the national capital so far, again raising serious concerns about the safety of women.

    As per the data, 2,197 women have been kidnapped till now, way more than last year's 1,880 kidnappings for the first six months. For the whole year in 2021, the crime of kidnapping was faced by 3,758 women.

    Rape case quashed by Delhi HC on account of settlement deedRape case quashed by Delhi HC on account of settlement deed

    This year alone, there have been 2,704 cases of cruelty against women by their husbands or in-laws. Last year, the figure stood at 2,096.

    Even the ancient malpractice of dowry claimed the lives of 69 women this year in comparison 72 in 2021.

    Government initiatives to ensure the safety of women - such as this National Vehicle Security and Tracking System and setting up of women's helplines - have failed to effect a measurable drop in the number of reports of rape and other sex-related crimes.

    Comments

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
    X