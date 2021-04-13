Nirbhaya: Only two convicts wrote a will, one wanted to donate paintings, another his body

Squirmed for a bit before going still: The final moments of Nirbhaya’s killers

With 52 inmates testing positive, Tihar jail on high alert

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: Delhi's Tihar jail on high alert after 52 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

35 inmates have been admitted to three different hospitals. Further seven jail officers, including the prison doctor have also contracted the virus. Until April 6, no jail official had tested positive and only 19 inmates were infected.

A HT report said that three prisoners were critical and had to be admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. 32 have been admitted as a precautionary measure at two different hospitals, while 17 are in self isolation in the jail. Seven jail officials are isolating outside, the report also said.

India sees over 1.61 lakh new infections, 879 deaths in 24 hours, active coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh-mark

The authorities are finding it hard to operate as the jail today is housing 20,000 inmates which is double the capacity. The sanctioned capacity is only 10,026 and in the past week over 40 cases have been reported. The jail authorities are finding it hard to ensure social distancing and they fear that the infection could spread faster than last time.