YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With 52 inmates testing positive, Tihar jail on high alert

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: Delhi's Tihar jail on high alert after 52 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

    35 inmates have been admitted to three different hospitals. Further seven jail officers, including the prison doctor have also contracted the virus. Until April 6, no jail official had tested positive and only 19 inmates were infected.

    With 52 inmates testing positive, Tihar jail on high alert
    Representational Image

    A HT report said that three prisoners were critical and had to be admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. 32 have been admitted as a precautionary measure at two different hospitals, while 17 are in self isolation in the jail. Seven jail officials are isolating outside, the report also said.

    India sees over 1.61 lakh new infections, 879 deaths in 24 hours, active coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh-markIndia sees over 1.61 lakh new infections, 879 deaths in 24 hours, active coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh-mark

    The authorities are finding it hard to operate as the jail today is housing 20,000 inmates which is double the capacity. The sanctioned capacity is only 10,026 and in the past week over 40 cases have been reported. The jail authorities are finding it hard to ensure social distancing and they fear that the infection could spread faster than last time.

    More TIHAR JAIL News

    Read more about:

    tihar jail coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X