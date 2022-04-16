Covid-19 far from becoming endemic, if vaccination level drops epidemics can break out again: WHO

With 366 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi’s positivity rate now 3.95%

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: With recording 366 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate now stands at 3.95 per cent. This is the highest since February 3 2022.

With this the tally in Delhi has increased to 18,67,572 and the death count is at 26,158 with no deaths in a day. On Thursday Delhi reported 325 new COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

Meanwhile the mask mandate may soon return to the national capital amidst an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Delhi administration is considering to re-introduce face masks and make them mandatory for entry into indoor public spaces.

The administration is also likely to slap fines on those violating the mask mandate. The administration has realised that removing the Rs 500 fine for those not wearing masks has led to people lowering their guard.

The administration is set to have a key meeting on Wednesday to discuss the evolving situation amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on April 20 will take a final call on the use of masks in public spaces.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and added that there is no cause for panic. He said that the number of people being admitted to hospitals was not increasing and hence there is no cause for panic.

Wearing a mask while leaving the house can prevent most cases. DDMA will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in corona (virus) cases and measures to contain the spread of the epidemic. In the future strategies will be discussed, Kejriwal said in a joint statement with health minister, Satyendra Jain.

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:13 [IST]