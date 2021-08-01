PV Sindhu won bronze in Olympics say textbooks in Karnataka, mistakes galore

India's pride, outstanding Olympian: Wishes pour in after PV Sindhu wins historic bronze

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 01: India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu created history on Sunday as the defeated China's He Bing Jiao to clinch a bronze medal in the women's singles in badminton at Tokyo 2020.

By winning the game, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the showpiece. She is only the second athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win back to back medals in Olympics. This is also India's third consecutive medal in badminton at the Olympics.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were first to congratulate Sindhu on social media, tweeting just minutes after she won bronze medal.

President leads wishes after PV Sindhu wins historic bronze "P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," Kovind tweeted. PV Sindhu is India’s pride: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as "one of our most most outstanding Olympians". "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians," Modi said in a tweet. SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu!!! Congratulating Sindhu on winning her historic bronze, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu!!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return!" Well done, says Punjab CM Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning an Olympic #Bronze in Badminton today. She has created history by becoming the first woman to win two Olympic medals. The country is proud of your achievement. Well done!

India''s lone individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulate Sindhu and said "you make us super proud !!!"

Indian Olympic Association hailed Sindhu for becoming the second Indian to bag two Olympic medals.

Top wrestler and Olympic medal hopeful Bajrang Punia tweeted: "History has been created as its a back to back Olympic medal for India''s @Pvsindhu1. She wins the BRONZE."

Former and current cricketers also congratulated Sindhu on her historic feat.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement," said former India captain Anil Kumble.

The BCCI also tweeted its congratulatory message for the badminton star.

"Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze," said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Sensational #Sindhu!! 2 olympics, 2 medals!! You've made the country proud. Hearty congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for this massive win!," tweeted India pacer Ishant Sharma.