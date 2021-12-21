Winter Solstice 2021: Why Dec 21 is the shortest day of the Year

New Delhi, Dec 21: The beginning of the Christmas and New Year celebrations is marked by the Winter Solstice worldwide. It is also called the December solstice as in the Northern hemisphere, it usually takes place between December 19 and 23.

The December solstice marks the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, and brings the astronomical winter and summer seasons.

After December 21, the days will begin to grow longer and will continue to do so until we reach the summer solstice again in June, and begin the whole cycle anew.

When Is The Winter Solstice? The winter solstice for the Northern Hemisphere occurs on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:59 a.m. EST. Winter Solstice 2021: Time The Winter Solstice will take place at 09:28 PM IST. The sunrise will be at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:29 pm, according to drikpanchang. What Is The Winter Solstice? The winter solstice occurs during the hemisphere's winter. In the Northern Hemisphere, this is the December solstice (usually December 21 or 22) and in the Southern Hemisphere, this is the June solstice (usually June 20 or 21). It's the astronomical moment when the Sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn, we have our shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere in terms of daylight. Regardless of what the weather is doing outside your window, the solstice marks the official start of winter.

