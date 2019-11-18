  • search
    Winter Session updates: Both Houses adjourned sine die amid uproar over ‘rape in India’ remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The historic 250th session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu summed it up as one marked by 'seriousness and brevity'. He complimented the members for making this session productive and for improving the quality of debates.

    Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

    Some of the key bills passed approved this month were the ones banning the production and sale of e-cigarettes, and merging Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. But the most contentious legislation debated was the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which offers a path to citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:27 PM, 13 Dec
    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi: In the winter session, Lok Sabha passed 14 bills and the Rajya Sabha passed 15 bills. Productivity was 116% in Lok Sabha and 100% in Rajya Sabha
    2:11 PM, 13 Dec
    "I am overall happy for this session, but for the small disappointment which also could have been avoided," M Venkaiah Naidu told the House during his valedictory address at the completion of the 250th session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the house during the valedictory remarks.
    2:10 PM, 13 Dec
    Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
    2:07 PM, 13 Dec
    Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on being asked if Maharashtra will implement Citizenship Amendment Act: We will follow the policy of our party's central leadership.
    2:07 PM, 13 Dec
    BJP delegation comprising senior leaders Smriti Irani and Saroj Pandey to meet Election Commission later today
    12:58 PM, 13 Dec
    Gandhi said,''I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP.''
    12:50 PM, 13 Dec
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on BJP demands apology from him for his 'rape in India' remark
    12:46 PM, 13 Dec
    Rajya Sabha adjourned
    12:09 PM, 13 Dec
    Lok Sabha adjourned again for 15 minutes
    12:09 PM, 13 Dec
    Defence Min Rajnath Singh said,''Mein toh ahat hua hun, poora desh ahat hua hai. Kya aise log sadan mein aa sakte hain jo aise shabd istemaal karte hain? Kya unko poore sadan hi nahi balki poore desh se maafi nahi mangni chahiye.''
    12:01 PM, 13 Dec
    BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said Gandhi had insulted women by making remarks that 'Make in India' had become "rape in India". She said all men were not rapists. There was commotion in the House as BJP members raised slogans seeking apology from Gandhi.
    12:01 PM, 13 Dec
    Meghwal said Gandhi's remarks in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday were condemnable and he should apologise in the House. Meghwal said there had been precedents where members have apologised in the Lok Sabha for remarks made outside the House.
    12:01 PM, 13 Dec
    As soon as Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Gandhi's remarks and they be allowed to speak.
    12:01 PM, 13 Dec
    The BJP on Friday launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks and sought his apology.
    11:59 AM, 13 Dec
    Meanwhile, Peace Party has filed a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court
    11:58 AM, 13 Dec
    DMK leader Kanimozhi on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark said,''PM said 'Make in India', which we respect, but what is happening in country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately Make in India is not happening&women in the country are being raped. This is a concern.''
    11:41 AM, 13 Dec
    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark, BJP MPs demand apology.
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Congress and CPI has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha regarding 'law and order situation in Assam, Tripura and the northeast due to Citizenship Amendment Act'.
    11:04 AM, 13 Dec
    Congress and Indian Union Muslim League have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Protest in Assam and other parts of the country against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act'.
    11:00 AM, 13 Dec
    TMC MP Mahua Moitra's lawyer seeks urgent listing of her plea challenging amended Citizenship Act, SC asks him to go to mentioning officer.
    10:20 AM, 13 Dec
    RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to revisit time allocation mechanism to provide smaller political parties adequate participation in debates in houses in Parliament'.
    10:20 AM, 13 Dec
    TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'long pending criminal cases involving elected representative'.
    10:20 AM, 13 Dec
    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to move The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, today.
    7:43 PM, 12 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha passes the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019.
    7:42 PM, 12 Dec
    There were 163 ayes and 0 noes and 0 abstains for all clauses.
    5:44 PM, 12 Dec
    The Constitution (126th Amendment )Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha
    4:13 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam BJP leader Jatin Bora resigns from the party.
