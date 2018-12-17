  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Winter Session: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The BJP-led government on Monday tabled the Triple Talaq Bill, which needs legislative approval after being promulgated as an ordinance in September, in the Lok Sabha. The Union government had promulgated the ordinance after failing to get the bill passed in Rajya Sabha during Monsoon session this year.

    Monsoon Session: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

    Amid ruckus over the Rafale issue, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Triple Talaq Bill. Congress member Shashi Tharoor opposed the bill claiming it is targetted at a particular religion and hence unconstitutional.

    Also Read | Parliament's Winter Session begins today: Here are key bills likely to be taken up

    The uproar in the Lok Sabha continued over the rafale issue and the Lower House was then adjourned till 2 pm today.

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

    On September 19, the Union Cabinet had passed the ordinance to amend provisions of the Triple Talaq Bill. It was later signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

    In August 2017, a five-judge constitution bench had set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, through which Muslim men divorce their wives by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Ordinance 2018 states that instant triple talaq has been made illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. To prevent any misuse of the law, the government had also included certain safeguards, such as a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

    Read more about:

    winter session lok sabha triple talaq triple talaq bill

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue