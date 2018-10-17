India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Winter Session of Parliament may start in December second week: Reports

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The winter session of parliament is likely to start from the second week of December, just after the Rajasthan assembly elections on December 7, highly-placed sources said on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The dates of the session will be finalised by the cabinet committee on political affairs or CCPA, which is expected to meet in the next fortnight, the sources said.

    Discussions are on to decide the length of the session and it may end in the second week of January, the sources said.

    The winter session assumes significance as an ordinance for the triple "talaq" bill is on the centre's legislative agenda. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. Besides, the ordinance for disbanding the Medical Council of India is also on the list.

    In 2017, the winter session was held from December 15 to January 5.

    This year's monsoon session, which began from July 18 and ended on August 10, saw a no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha and a floor test in the Rajya Sabha over the election of the deputy chairman.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 0:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue