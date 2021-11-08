Winter session of parliament from November 29 to December 23

New Delhi, Nov 08: The Cabinet Committee for Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recommended that the Winter Session of Parliament be held from November 29 till December 23.

Like previous sessions of Parliament in the last one and half years, the Winter Session will be held adhering to COVID-19 protocols, people familiar with the developments said.

The session likely to have around 20 sittings. Both Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will hold proceedings simultaneously and members will have to follow social distancing norms.

Those who will be present in Parliament, including MPs, will be required to wear masks and they could be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test before the start of the Winter Session.

The session is of significance as it comes ahead of assembly elections in five states, including the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. It will be followed by the Budget Session, but this will be adjourned for recess after few days of proceedings for passage of the Union Budget.

Inflation, rise in fuel prices, rise in prices of edible oil, militant attacks on civilians in Kashmir, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which farmers were killed, and the farmers' protests against three central agri laws, are among the issues, that are likely to be raised by the Opposition to corner the government.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 16:23 [IST]