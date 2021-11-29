Winter Session: Obituaries listed in Parliament business today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 29: The winter session of Parliament will begin on Monday with 14 obituaries of deceased lawmakers listed in the business of both the Houses. The list comprises names of eight former Lok Sabha members of Parliament and six Rajya Sabha members.

    Check Out the List

    Obituary References (Lok Sabha)

    (1) B Senguttuvan (Member, Sixteenth Lok Sabha);
    (2) Kalyan Singh (Member, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Lok Sabhas);
    (3) Oscar Fernandes (Member, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth and
    Eleventh Lok Sabhas);
    (4) Godil Prasad Anuragi (Member, Seventh Lok Sabha);
    (5) Shyam Sunder Somani (Member, Sixth Lok Sabha);
    (6) Rajnarayan Budholiya (Member, Fourteenth Lok Sabha);
    (7) Devwrat Singh (Member, Fourteenth Lok Sabha); and
    (8) Hari Danve Pundlik (Member, Sixth and Ninth Lok Sabhas).

    Obituary References (Rajya Sabha)

    1. Oscar Fernandes, sitting Member;
    2. KB Shanappa, (ex-Member);
    3. Dr Chandan Mitra, (ex-Member);
    4. Shri Hari Singh Nalwa (ex-Member);
    5. Shrimati Monika Das (ex-Member); and
    6. Shri Abani Roy (ex-Member)

    The Winter Session begins on Monday with the Centre tabling the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
    X