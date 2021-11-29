Winter Session in Parliament: Both the houses adjourned for an hour

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced on Monday following sloganeering by the opposition parties, while Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12.19 pm.

The Centre is likely to move the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Addressing media ahead of the beginning of the winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19."

Before the session started, the Congress MPs including interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue demanding the repeal of three farm laws.

Although the Centre has decided to withdraw the contentious agri bills, the session is expected to be stormy as the opposition parties have planned to corner the government over the deaths of farmers, MSP and other issues.

The government will table 26 bills including a bill on cryptocurrency and personal data protection bill.