The man who has not missed a single Karnataka election since the first in 1952

Want to win money by slapping others? You can take part in this bizarre contest in Russia

Win ₹2000 worth Amazon Coupon| Prizes upto ₹1 Lac on offer

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: Deutsche Welle has announced a "watch and win" contest and made available on www.oneindia.com by One.in Digitech Media Private Limited.

This festive season, stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth Rs 1 Lakh. All you need to do is tune in and submit a contest entry online at https://videos.oneindia.com/dwquiz/.

The quiz tests the knowledge of participants and winners are chosen using a lucky draw.

The contest is being held from September 2 till October 3rd only on OneIndia and a total of 50 participants will win Amazon coupon worth Rs 2,000 each.

In order to become eligible, you can participate by navigating to the page where quiz questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period. Thereafter, if you answer the quiz question correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be held during the contest period.

Enter the lucky draw to win Amazon voucher by answering the question correctly.

CONTEST NAME: OneindiaDW - Watch & Win Contest

ABOUT THE CONTEST: Duration - Sep 2nd, 2021 12:00:00 AM to Oct 3rd 2021 11:59:59 PM

WINNER SELECTION

50 lucky participants will be selected by a random draw of lots from the participants. One participant selected as per the contest T&Cs, will qualify as contest winner and be eligible to receive the prize of 'Rs.2000 Amazon Gift Card' (only if they comply with the T&Cs of the contest). One participant will be eligible to win the contest only once in the entire contest duration. The winners, if eligible, will receive the prize (as Amazon Gift Card) before Oct 10, 2021.

DETAILS OF THE CONTEST AND HOW TO ENTER:

In order to participate in the Contest, a person must land on to the website https://videos.oneindia.com/dwquiz/, Login with Google, watch the video and answer the question. Correctly answered participants will be selected for a lucky draw and winners will be announced at the end of contest period. Winners will receive the mail which is used while participating the contest. A one minute video will be played for each question. One needs to answer correctly the question based on the video played.

A total of 50 Participants will be selected to be eligible for the Prize during the Contest Period and Amazon vouchers will be mailed on the same registered mail ID.

Each Participant will be eligible to receive maximum of only one Prize under this Contest. A Participant announced as winner for one contest will not be eligible to participate in the remaining contest.

RESULT ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Names of the Selected Participants will be published on the Contest page at the end of each contest. We will also notify the selected Participants by e-mail by end of the contest. The selected Participants may forfeit their claim to the Prize if they do not meet the eligibility criteria or do not comply with these T&C's.

CONTEST TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Before entering the contest, please read the detailed terms and conditions on https://videos.oneindia.com/dwquiz/