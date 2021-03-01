Your honour? This is not the Supreme Court of the United States says CJI Bobde

Will you marry her? SC asks govt employee accused of rape

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a government employee seeking protection from arrest whether he would marry the woman who accused him of raping her.

If you want to marry, we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail. You seduced the girl and raped her, Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said. The court was hearing a bail plea filed by a Mohit Chavan, an employees of the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company. He was accused of raping a school girl and faces charges under POSCO.

The petitioner told the court that his mother had offered marriage when the girl went to the police, but she refused. Following this a document was drawn up to say that the marriage would take place when she turns 18. When she did agree, the man refused to marry her, following which she filed complaint, according to Chavan's petition.

We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her," the CJI said.

Chavan told the SC that he initially wanted to marry her. But she refused. Now I cannot as I am already married, he said. "I am a government servant and if I am arrested I will be suspended automatically," he said.

"That's why we have given you this indulgence. We will stay the arrest for four weeks. Then you apply for regular bail," the CJI said.