YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will work for poor, shun wrong path, Aryan Khan tells officials during counselling in prison

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 17: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan assured NCB officials during counseling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future, an official said on Saturday.

    Will work for poor, shun wrong path, Aryan Khan tells officials during counselling in prison

    Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

    During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency official.

    Rose Valley Scam: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 firms, including one inked to SRK Rose Valley Scam: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 firms, including one inked to SRK

    "He said I will do something that will make you proud of me,'" the official added.

    After the arrest, Aryan alongwith seven other accused including two women arrested by the NCB underwent a counseling session.

    A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases would pass order on Aryan's bail plea on October 20.

    More SHAHRUKH KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    shahrukh khan drugs

    Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X