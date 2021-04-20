YouTube
    Will there be another lockdown in Bengaluru: Here is what to expect

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 20: Karnataka is set to decide on restrictions in the state amidst the fresh surge of COVID-19.

    On Monday, the government took suggestions from Bengaluru MPs, ministers and legislators of all parties.

    Following the meeting, Revenue Minster, R Ashok said that all MLAs and MPs were against imposing a lockdown. However they recommended struct measures, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 attended the meeting through video conferencing.

    Karnataka lockdown? Minister indicates strict COVID control measures, concedes shortage of ICU beds in B'luruKarnataka lockdown? Minister indicates strict COVID control measures, concedes shortage of ICU beds in B'luru

    Some MLAs were of the view that Section 144 should be imposed across Bengaluru to curb movement of people. Others felt that the night curfew should begin at 8 pm instead of 10 pm.

    While a majority of the leaders are against a lockdown, Bengaluru is most likely to have an earlier night curfew and also stricter curbs on movement during the day.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 9:03 [IST]
