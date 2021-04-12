Will there be a full lockdown in Mumbai? Local train services to be halted again for general public?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 12: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in financial capital, Mumbai and persistent talk of a "complete lockdown" there to tackle it has been doing rounds.

According to the reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting today on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state. The prospect of imposing a lockdown is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

The state government is also planning to restrict the general public from using Mumbai local train services in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Uddhav Thackeray wants 8-day lockdown in Maharashtra, COVID Task Force recommends 2-weeks

Currently, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots- from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services are allowed to travel.

Several experts had opined that congestion in Mumbai local trains needs to be stopped to bring the situation under control.

Earlier on Sunday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a formal decision on imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a cabinet meeting on April 14.

His comments has come after a virtual meeting of the Covid-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures, including the imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

Maharashtra also reported the highest-ever single-day increase in cases as the tally rose by over 63,000.