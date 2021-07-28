Dad's the way: Basavaraj Bommai follows in father's footsteps with new role

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 28: Basavaraj Bommai, known for his "clean and non-controversial" image, was made chief minister by the BJP keeping several factors in mind. The BJP found a safe bet in Bommai as the saffron party ticked enough boxes: BS Yediyurappa's trusted aide, a Lingayat, the party's traditional support base.

Now, the question is will there be a change in Karnataka Cabinet? How will Bommai deal with political veterans in BJP, and other ministerial berth aspirants and assert himself before them and get his vision implemented.

The cabinet reshuffle by the Karnataka BJP likely to be aimed at social engineering and good governance as the party aims consolidate political power in the state, which is going to polls in two years.

By picking a leader from the Lingayat community, the party's key vote base to which Yediyurappa also belongs, the party has chosen to play it safe, ahead of the assembly polls in 2023. The politically influential community accounts for 16-17 per cent of the population, and a strong vote base for the saffron party in Karnata.

With careful selection of new ministers, keeping in mind the caste calculations, the party aims to prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. The BJP is likely to thread carefully, with emphasis on Dalits, OBCs and other categories.

Speculations are rife that the BJP likely to have three deputy chief ministers. For which, the party has chosen R Ashoka, who is from Vokkaliga community, Govind Karjol, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste and Sriramalu from the Scheduled Tribes.

Also, the BJP high command wants fresh face in the Karnataka cabinet, instilling confidence among the public towards the government.

Reportedly, several senior ministers like Jagadish Shettar and KS Eshwarappa will be asked to quit so that young and secondrung leaders get an opportunity. There is also a lot of pressure from North Karnataka, where Bommai belongs to, several MLA's from the region have been boiling against Yediyurappa for alleged disparity.

It will be interesting to seen how Bommai will be able to intervene, resolve dissent with the party, handle senior leaders, MLAs overlooked for CM post and get them on board together.