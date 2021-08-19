YouTube
    Will Tamil Nadu lockdown be extended? Stalin to decide after meeting officials tomorrow

    By Munesh Krishna C M
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 19: Chief minister M K Stalin to chair a meeting with officials tomorrow to discuss about the extension of Covid-19 lockdown.

    The chief minister M.K.Stalin will hold the meeting about the extension of lockdown in the state.

    Will Tamil Nadu lockdown be extended? Stalin to decide after meeting officials tomorrow

    Sources from the secretraite reveals that chief minister Stalin is likely to hold the meeting of the health department and the related officers about the extension of lockdown in the state.

    Lockdown in Maharashtra again if Covid cases spike: Uddhav ThackerayLockdown in Maharashtra again if Covid cases spike: Uddhav Thackeray

    After a rapid increase of covid patients which started to cross nearly 2000 everyday the chief minister along with the officials related to various department will hold a meeting tomorrow which is scheduled by 11 am in secretraite.

    Sources said that there are possibilities of imposing the lockdown in particular districts where the total possitivity rate is in higher margin.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
    X