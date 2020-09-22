Will take legal action: Dia Mirza slams reports of consuming drugs

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 22: Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday dismissed reports she is involved in consumption and procurement of drugs, a claim she said was being made with "mala fide intentions", adding she will pursue the legal route in the matter.

Mirza''s name cropped up in reports after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Deepika Padukone''s manager Karishma Prakash and Dhurv.

Chitgopekar, CEO of a talent management agency, in connection with its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus.

Chitgopekar is the CEO of KWAN talent management agency while Prakash is employed with the agency.

In a series of tweets, Mirza slammed "frivolous" reporting and said it can have damaging effects on her career.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions.

"Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," the "Sanju" actor wrote.

The 38-year-old actor also said she has neither consumed nor procured any kind of drug.

Mirza said she will tackle the news reports, legally.

"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she added.

During the NCB''s investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

Rajput''s talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput''s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor''s death.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.