Will survive challenges in the future: Shilpa Shetty shares first post after Raj Kundra's arrest

Mumbai, July 23: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has shared a post for the first time since her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case. She took to Instagram to share a meaningful post about surviving the challenges.

She posted a quote that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now-not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is," it further read.

Shilpa Shetty's post. "I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it concluded.

Crime Branch arrested 45-year-old Kundra after booking him under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra currently lives in Mumbai with his actress wife Shilpa Shetty and two children.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:54 [IST]