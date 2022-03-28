YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Will quit politics if opposition proves allegations': Ajay Mishra 'Teni'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 28: After being on target of the opposition for months, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni’ took centre stage in the Lok Sabha as he piloted a bill to expand the scope of a 102-year-old law to allow police to take physical and biological samples of convicted persons.

    Ajay Mishra Teni

    Opposition members tried to rake up the issue of the alleged involvement of Mishra’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last October in which eight men, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against farm laws.

    Mishra's son Ashish was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and was released on bail later. As Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made certain remarks against Mishra, the minister dared the opposition leader to prove the allegations made by him.

    “I would like to tell Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that I filed my nomination for Lok Sabha in 2019. If there is even one case against me, if I have been to jail even for a minute, I will quit from politics,” Mishra said.

    Mishra had been maintaining a low profile since the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, as it had become a major issue in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The opposition leaders had been demanding Mishra’s removal from the Council of Ministers.

    After BJP’s massive victory in the assembly elections, Mishra has tabled statements related to the Home Ministry in the Lok Sabha and helmed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill on Monday.

    More PARLIAMENT News  

    Read more about:

    parliament farmers protest

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X